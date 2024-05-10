Dell has begun sending out hack notification emails to approximately 49 million people whose data was likely stolen in a recent cyberattack, TechRadar reports.

The stolen information includes names, mailing addresses, and data on Dell equipment and orders, such as service tags, product descriptions, order dates, and other warranty information.

“We are currently investigating an incident involving a Dell portal, which contains a database with limited types of customer information related to purchases from Dell,” the letter says. “We believe there is not a significant risk to our customers given the type of information involved.”

Dell has notified the relevant authorities and engaged third-party cybersecurity experts to assess the damage. It is not yet known whether this was a simple data breach or a ransomware attempt.

The company believes that the risk to its customers is not significant, as no financial or payment information, email addresses or phone numbers were stolen in this attack.

However, the risk of phishing or other malicious attacks still exists, as attackers can send out personalized emails that may mislead users.