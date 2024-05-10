Ajax Systems announced that it has won the Red Dot award for the design of several of its products. The award was given to devices for intrusion protection and home automation in the following categories:

KeyPad TouchScreen is a wireless keypad with a 5-inch IPS display and an intuitive interface that allows you to easily control the Ajax system – both security and automation devices.

The keypad is activated and configured via the mobile app, providing status information and informative notifications in real time.

The WaterStop & LeaksProtect system is designed to protect homes and property from flooding. WaterStop automatically shuts off the water within 5 seconds after an alarm of the LeaksProtect detector or a third-party leakage detector at the facility equipped with the Ajax system.

The LightSwitch & Outlet smart switches and sockets combine advanced technology, intuitive functionality and sleek design. The devices are available in 8 colors. The fully touch-sensitive panel hides all electronics and antennas in a slim body. Thanks to LED backlighting, the devices are easy to use in the dark. In addition to the appearance, contactless control is available.

The Red Dot Design Award is an annual international design award founded in 1954. It is awarded by the European Institute of the Design Center of North Rhine-Westphalia for outstanding quality and special achievements in design.