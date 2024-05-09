WhatsApp for Windows 11 and 10 has received an update with three notable changes: a responsive interface, multi-window support, and a new “hamburger menu,” Windows Latest reports.

Now users can hide the list of chats to focus on a specific one. Previously, they had to adjust the size of the window for a long time so that the contacts section and the chat itself did not interfere with each other.

It is also possible to open a chat in a new window, for example, to compare information from two different chats. There is also an option to open several windows with specific chats and close the main application to avoid distractions.

Such windows will have a slightly different, minimalist interface.

As for the new hamburger menu, it divides the app into chats, calls, and status updates. It is assumed that other sections will appear here as well.

In general, the update adds new useful features and optimizes the app to a more user-friendly format.

Windows Latest suggests that the simple hamburger menu may make room for a number of Meta AI features coming to WhatsApp.

Among them may be a search bar for entering Meta AI queries without creating a separate chat. The integration of AI assistants into WhatsApp is similar to what Instagram did last year when it introduced personas.