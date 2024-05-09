TikTok will start automatically labeling content created by artificial intelligence on other platforms, TechCrunch reports.

Now, if an author publishes content on TikTok that was created using a service such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 3, it will automatically be marked as “AI-generated”.

The platform does this by implementing Content Credentials, a technology from the Content Provenance and Authentication Coalition (C2PA), co-founded by Microsoft and Adobe.

Content Credentials adds metadata to content that TikTok can use to instantly recognize and label AI-generated content.

As a result, TikTok will start automatically labeling AI-generated content that is uploaded to the platform with Content Credentials added. The change will be applied to all users worldwide in the coming weeks.

While TikTok already labels content created with the platform’s own AI effects, it will now label content created on other platforms that have implemented Content Credentials, such as OpenAI’s DALL-E 3 and Microsoft’s Bing Image Creator.