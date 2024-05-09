Peacock has announced that it has officially ordered a sequel to The Office. Production will begin in July. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The story of the series will revolve around a dying historic Midwestern newspaper whose publisher is trying to revive it with the help of volunteer reporters when the same group that worked on a documentary about the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin finds them.

The film stars Donal Gleeson, known for his roles in About Time and Ex-Machina, and Sabrina Impacciatore, who you may know from The White Lotus.

The show will be executive produced by Greg Daniels, who worked on the 2005 series, and Michael Koman, co-creator of Nathan for You, and will also be joined by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who worked on the original British version of The Office.