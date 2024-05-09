Peacock has announced that it has officially ordered a sequel to The Office. Production will begin in July. This was reported by The Hollywood Reporter.
The story of the series will revolve around a dying historic Midwestern newspaper whose publisher is trying to revive it with the help of volunteer reporters when the same group that worked on a documentary about the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin finds them.
The film stars Donal Gleeson, known for his roles in About Time and Ex-Machina, and Sabrina Impacciatore, who you may know from The White Lotus.
The show will be executive produced by Greg Daniels, who worked on the 2005 series, and Michael Koman, co-creator of Nathan for You, and will also be joined by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant, who worked on the original British version of The Office.
“In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper,” says Lisa Katz, President of NBCUniversal Entertainment.
