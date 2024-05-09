The new Volvo crossover will be produced using mega-casting technology. At least that’s what AUTOCAR magazine says. Now for the details: the company plans to launch a new model around 2025-2026 – it’s the Volvo EX60 crossover, which will be fully electric (according to the EX designation) and will take its place next to or instead of the existing Volvo XC60 model (according to the 60 designation).

This news is already interesting, as it shows us the plans for further development of the Volvo model range and the company’s transition to exclusively electric vehicles by 2030, as promised. But in addition, the new Volvo EX60 may become the company’s first model to use mega-casting technology.

After all, the Volvo EX60 electric car will be built on the new SPA3 platform, one of the features of which will be a large solid rear body. In fact, one element can replace about 100 small parts that used to make up the rear of the body and required welding or other connection methods.

This will make the Volvo EX60 electric car lighter and significantly speed up the manufacturing process. It takes about 120 seconds to form one element, which means that one production line can produce 30 such elements every hour. However, it is already known that Volvo plans to re-equip its own plant in Sweden and install two similar production lines, which together will produce up to 60 elements per hour.

Everything is great, but there is only one question left: what about body repair in case of an accident?