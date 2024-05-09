Marvel has confirmed that it will be making fewer movies and TV series moving forward after a tough few years of theatrical failures, writes TechRadar.

In a conversation with Empire Magazine, studio co-president Luis D’Esposito admitted that the company had “learned its lesson” after saturating the superhero market with projects that failed to meet the high expectations of fans.

The giant is now looking to reduce the number of its films in theaters and on Disney Plus to restore audience confidence after a period of declining box office receipts, poor reviews, and other criticisms.

“Maybe when you do too much, you dilute yourself a little bit. We’re not going to do that anymore. We learned our lesson. [We’ll release] maybe two to three films a year and one or two shows, as opposed to doing four films and four shows,” Luis D’Esposito said.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also announced Marvel’s goal to reduce production volumes.

I’ve been working hard with the studio [Disney} to reduce output and focus more on quality [and] that’s particularly true with Marvel,” he noted.

As you know, Marvel is on the crest of a wave after the release of The Avengers. It has also worked with Disney on other successful projects, such as Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and the Loki series.

But at the same time, Marvel has also been noted for less successful projects – the long-awaited films Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantum Mania and Marvels received mixed reviews from fans and critics.