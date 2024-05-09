Walt Disney and Warner Bros Discovery will launch a streaming bundle with Disney+, Hulu, and Max services in the US this summer. This was reported by Reuters.

With the ever-increasing number of different services, it can be difficult for users to keep track of all their subscriptions, and the new bundle aims to make it easier.

Subscribers will be able to choose a plan for each of the services and pay for all their subscriptions in one payment, and may be able to pay less for the bundle than if they paid for each service separately.

As part of this set of streaming services, users will have access to all Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars shows, HBO series with Max, PF, ABC shows, Discovery channels, and more.

Other details of this cooperation are currently unknown. It is also unknown whether the plan is planned to be expanded outside the US, but both companies promise to tell more about the cooperation in the next few weeks.