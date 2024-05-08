The United States has revoked a license that allowed laptop and smartphone chip makers such as Intel and Qualcomm to sell them to China’s Huawei. Reuters reported this, citing people familiar with the matter.

One of the publication’s sources said that on May 7, some companies received notifications that their license to sell chips to a Chinese company had been revoked and that the changes would take effect immediately.

At the same time, the entire list of companies that have received such a notice is not yet known.

Such actions by the US government came after Huawei released the MateBook X Pro laptop with AI functionality last month, which runs on the Intel Core Ultra 9 processor.

“This action will bolster U.S. national security, protect American ingenuity, and diminish Communist China’s ability to advance its technology,” Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik said in a statement.

Intel representatives declined to comment on the statement, while Qualcomm and Huawei did not provide any answers.