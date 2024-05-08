Yes, it’s a Chinese company, but the appearance of the Geely Galaxy E5 crossover cannot be ignored. After all, this is not just a crossover, but an electric crossover. Moreover, it has a rather pleasant appearance and optimal dimensions of a compact-mid-size model: 4.61-meter length and 2.75-meter wheelbase.

The Geely Galaxy E5 crossover is built on the GEA/SEA platform, which provides rear or all-wheel drive. It is currently known that the base version of the Geely Galaxy E5 electric vehicle will receive one electric motor (160 kW or 218 hp) on the rear axle, but more powerful two-motor versions with all-wheel drive may appear in the future. The battery capacity and projected range will also be announced later.

But now the photos of the Geely Galaxy E5 interior have been released, where you can see a rather traditional layout of the center console and a pair of displays. The main central display will be controlled by the FLYME OS, developed jointly with Meizu. In addition, seats with heating, ventilation, and massage are promised for the convenience of the driver and front passenger. Wireless charging and a panoramic roof can also be seen.

The Geely Galaxy E5 crossover is interesting not only for its electric nature but also for its global positioning – it will be the first member of the Geely Galaxy model line that can leave China and enter the automotive markets of different countries. Given the presence of authorized Geely dealers in Ukraine, it is possible that the Geely Galaxy E5 will be available in our country.