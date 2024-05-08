Samsung Electronics has announced that it is partnering with Home Connectivity Alliance (HCA) members, including LG Electronics and Vestel, to enable consumers to control third-party smart appliances with the app of their choice.

This is the first collaboration of its kind in the industry. This step is based on the HCA 1.0 interface specification and will enable Cloud-to-Cloud (C2C) communication between household appliances and HVAC systems. This will help control and reduce energy consumption throughout the home.

Thanks to this development, users can start controlling their smart appliances, regardless of manufacturer, with appliance and HVAC apps such as SmartThings.

For the first time, Samsung Electronics and LG Electronics will support the management of their devices through joint applications.

After focusing on supporting the key features that consumers use most often, the Interface 2.0 specification, expected in 2024, should add energy management features and include additional product lines such as electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Наразі HCA об’єднує 15 світових брендів, серед яких AEG, American Standard Heating and Air Conditioning, Arçelik, Beko, The Electrolux Group, Frigidaire, Haier, GE Appliances, Grundig, LG Electronics, Resideo Technologies Inc., Samsung, Trane Residential та Vestel.