Microsoft is testing the display of memory speed in the Windows 11 task manager in MT/s (mega transfers per second) format instead of MHz (megahertz), Bleeping Computer reports.

Windows researcher PhantomOcean3 was the first to notice the innovation. He said that Microsoft is currently testing MT/s instead of MHz in the performance tab of the Task Manager in Windows 11.

This feature is currently available in the Windows 11 Beta preview builds as part of build 22635.3570.

Traditionally, the data transfer rate of computer memory is displayed in megahertz. MHz indicates how many millions of cycles per second a memory module can perform, with each cycle representing an action performed on the memory module, such as storing and retrieving data.

For example, a memory card that operates at 3200 MHz can perform 3.2 billion cycles per second, while a memory card that operates at 2400 MHz can only perform 2.4 billion cycles per second.

However, new technologies have allowed DDR memory to increase data transfer rates without increasing clock speeds (MHz), making the old way of measuring memory less accurate.

Since then, companies and operating systems have switched to a performance metric called MT/s, which is the amount of data transferred in millions per second.