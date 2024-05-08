Android users have three ways to transfer data from an old smartphone to a new one: over a wire, over Wi-Fi, and by restoring from a backup. Now Google is going to combine the first two methods to speed up the process.

According to Android Authority, a member of Assemble Debug found code that shows the new data transfer method in version 1.0.624892571 of the Data Restore Tool.

The method is called MultiTransportD2dTransport and it will allow you to transfer or restore data on smartphones using both a wired and Wi-Fi connection, which should speed up the process significantly.

In addition, Google is working on another method of data recovery and transfer called Restore Anytime. The new method will allow you to restore data on a smartphone that is already set up without having to delete previous data.

However, this feature will have its limitations. You can only recover data from the smartphone that was used for the previous data transfer. To copy the settings from a new smartphone, you will still need to perform a full reset.