Google has announced Pixel 8a ahead of I/O 2024. The smartphone will go on sale on May 14 for $499, 9to5Google reports.

Pixel 8a will be available in four colors: Obsidian (black), Porcelain (beige), Bay (blue), and Aloe (green).

The smartphone will have Gorilla Glass 3 on the front panel and IP67 dust and water protection (versus IP68 on flagships). The wireless charging power remains at 7.5W. The battery capacity is 4,492 mAh.

The Pixel 8a features a 6.1-inch Actua Display, which is similar to the Pixel 8, but it is a POLED (plastic OLED) display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and brightness of up to 1,400 nits (for HDR) and up to 2,000 nits (peak brightness).

The smartphone will have a Tensor G3 chipset and 8 GB of RAM. It also has Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. Similarly to the older models, the 8a will get a built-in Gemini Nano in a future update.

The company claims 7 years of Android OS support, security, and Feature Drop, as well as an integrated VPN from Google One.

There’s also a face unlock feature that’s powered by “advanced Tensor machine learning” and works with Google Wallet/Pay and banking apps in a similar way to the older Pixel 8 and 8 Pro.

The main 64-megapixel camera with an 80° field of view and ƒ/1.89 aperture remains unchanged, and is paired with an ultra-wide-angle 13-megapixel camera (120° FOV, ƒ/2.2). However, the 13-megapixel front-facing camera has a wider field of view – 96.5° (versus 95°), although the ƒ/2.2 aperture remains unchanged.

Video recording remained unchanged – 4K at 30 and 60 frames per second and the Real Tone feature with Pixel 8/Pro.

The smartphone will be available in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan, Germany, Australia, Taiwan, Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the Netherlands, India, Singapore, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, and Portugal. The smartphones will first appear in Poland and the Czech Republic this year.

The price of Google Pixel 8a starts at $499 for 128 GB and $559 for 256 GB (Obsidian version only).