A hacker attack has resulted in a large-scale leak of information about British military personnel. This was reported by the BBC.

According to the media, the attack targeted the payroll system used by the UK Ministry of Defense. It contains the names and bank details of both current and some former military personnel.

In a very small number of cases, the data may also contain personal addresses. It is not yet known who is behind the hacking attack and what exactly this data can be used for.

However, SkyNews writes that hackers with ties to China may be responsible for the attack.

According to the BBC, the data leak concerns an unknown number of current and former members of the Royal Navy, Army and Royal Air Force over several years.

The UK Ministry of Defense took immediate action. It is now in the process of notifying and providing support and advice to those affected, including informing veterans’ organizations of what has happened.

Today, on May 7, Defense Secretary Grant Shapps is to provide information about the hack in Parliament.