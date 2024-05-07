Google has opened registration for the second cohort of the free Startup School: Gen AI program. This is stated in the company’s official blog.

“During 4 weeks of hands-on training led by Google experts, you will learn how to create apps, agents, and chatbots using Gemini artificial intelligence,” the statement said.

The program was developed by Google Cloud and Google for Startups experts. It is one of the initiatives in Google’s comprehensive series of global hands-on training programs designed to meet the needs of startups and teams looking to revolutionize their business with Google’s AI tools.

Participants will receive:

4 weeks of practical training under the guidance of Google experts;

The ability to create a chatbot from scratch with the support of Google experts;

Free access to Cloud Skills Boost for laboratory work;

Access to Google AI experts to ask questions.

Who is this program for:

Practitioners (developers and data processing specialists);

Startup executives (CPO, CTO, CEO) who want to learn how to use generative and conversational AI to drive business growth.

“It is desirable that participants know Python (it will be needed for classes starting from week 2). No previous experience with Google Cloud Platform is required, as the program covers levels from beginner to advanced. Classes are conducted in English. Although this program builds on the skills covered in the first part of Startup School: Gen AI, you can sign up for the second cohort right away,” the statement said.

The program will last four weeks: from May 21 to June 13, 2024. All classes will be broadcast live online. You can choose a time that is convenient for you: 11:00 or 20:00 Kyiv time. There will be two classes of one and a half hours each week. More information and registration for everyone is available at the link.