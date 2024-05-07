Google Chrome will receive a new feature that will allow adding chapters to videos embedded on websites, similar to how chapters work on YouTube, Bleeping Computer writes.

According to a new announcement on the Chrome status page, the new Video Section support is part of the MediaMetadata interface for the Media Sessions API, which contains metadata used by the device’s user interface to display titles, artists, and other information.

Video chapters divide a video into different parts, each with its own preview, which helps viewers easily find and rewatch specific segments. On YouTube, creators can add chapters manually or rely on the platform to create them automatically.

Google will use the MediaMetadata interface to provide the same feature to websites that use embedded video.

Content creators and web developers will now be able to add the ChapterInformation attribute to existing MediaMetadata configurations, which will work for both audio and video, as MediaSession supports both.

Google plans to include this feature in the Chrome 126 desktop update.