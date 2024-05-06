YouTube began testing Jump ahead on mobile devices in March and is now making it more accessible to YouTube Premium users in the U.S., 9to5Google reports.

After double-clicking to jump ahead, the user will see the Jump ahead button, which will rewind the video to the point where most users would.

The button appears for a few seconds in the lower right corner and then disappears if the user only wanted to jump ahead by 10 seconds.

YouTube uses artificial intelligence data and viewership information to determine where to fast forward to.

This feature is only available on the YouTube Android app in the US with English-language videos. It is “not available for every video” and the common factor seems to be a high number of views.