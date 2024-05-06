The Disney+ streaming service has presented a new trailer for The Acolyte miniseries in the Star Wars universe. The project premiere is scheduled for June 4.

The series will describe the events that took place at the end of the Republic’s heyday before the main films of the cult series. Currently, there are 8 episodes to be shown this summer.

Among the actors who have joined the series are Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games) and Lee Jong-che (The Squid Game). Disney+ showed the previous project trailer in March.