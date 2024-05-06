The Tesla Model Y Standard Range actually has a longer range than the claimed 260 miles (418 kilometers). Car owners will be able to increase it for a fee, The Verge reports.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote in X that the company is awaiting “regulatory approval” to unlock 40-60 miles (64-96 km) of total range, depending on which battery Model Y owners have, “at a cost of $1,500 to $2,000.”

Musk announced this under the news that Tesla has replaced the standard version of the Model Y with a 320-mile range version that costs $2,000 more. Now the cost of the car starts at $44,990.

The “260 mile” range Model Y’s built over the past several months actually have more range that can be unlocked for $1500 to $2000 (gains 40 to 60 miles of range), depending on which battery cells you have. Working through regulatory approvals to enable this. pic.twitter.com/6d5Ntekk01 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 4, 2024

This is not the first time Tesla has programmatically blocked the range of its cars. Back in 2016, the company announced that the 70 kWh battery in the Model S 70 actually has 75 kWh, which customers can pay more than $3,000 to access.