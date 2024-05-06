The Tesla Model Y Standard Range actually has a longer range than the claimed 260 miles (418 kilometers). Car owners will be able to increase it for a fee, The Verge reports.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote in X that the company is awaiting “regulatory approval” to unlock 40-60 miles (64-96 km) of total range, depending on which battery Model Y owners have, “at a cost of $1,500 to $2,000.”

Musk announced this under the news that Tesla has replaced the standard version of the Model Y with a 320-mile range version that costs $2,000 more. Now the cost of the car starts at $44,990.

This is not the first time Tesla has programmatically blocked the range of its cars. Back in 2016, the company announced that the 70 kWh battery in the Model S 70 actually has 75 kWh, which customers can pay more than $3,000 to access.