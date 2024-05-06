Sony has announced that it will not require mandatory PlayStation Network account linking for Helldivers 2 players on PC.

Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward. We’re still… — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 6, 2024

“Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward. We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans,” the post says.

Arrowhead’s CEO separately thanked PlayStation for its quick response and smart decision to abandon the mandatory PSN link.

He already ironically has a cool idea for a cloak in the game with a graph of user reviews on Steam for the past days.