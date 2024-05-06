Jack Dorsey has left the board of directors of Bluesky. This became known from his answer to a question in X. According to TechCrunch, the company also confirmed that Dorsey is no longer part of the management team.

no — jack (@jack) May 4, 2024

Dorsey himself did not give details, but the company made a statement.

“We sincerely thank Jack for his help funding and initiating the bluesky project. Today, Bluesky is thriving as an open source social network running on atproto, the decentralized protocol we have built. With Jack’s departure, we are searching for a new board member for the Bluesky public benefit company who shares our commitment to building a social network that puts people in control of their experience. More to come!” – йдеться у ній.

In 2019, Jack Dorsey first announced that Twitter would fund a small independent team developing an open and decentralized standard for social media. At the time, he was the CEO of Twitter.

In February this year, Bluesky stopped being an invitation-only social network and became available to all users.