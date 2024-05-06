Automobili Pininfarina, in collaboration with Warner Bros. has presented the DC Comics-inspired versions of its electric cars in Gotham and Dark Knight variants.

The Battista and B95 hypercars have two variants, Gotham and Dark Knight, which are intended to reflect the two sides of Batman’s personality.

The Battista has a traditional design for a hypercar. The Dark Knight is covered in glossy Nero Profondo paint in deep black, which absorbs light. On the sides and on the roof, there are expressive Wayne Enterprise logos subtly integrated into the overall design.

Gotham is covered in a glossy Argento Vittorio paint finish. The body features subtle Gotham-inspired details such as Wayne Enterprises logos elegantly placed on the side panels and roof. The exterior is further emphasized by the Goccia roof with a glossy Nero Torino finish.

The Dark Night series moves smoothly through the shadows of the city, hinting at nighttime adventures. The Gotham series, on the contrary, focuses on the secular side of Bruce Wayne.

In turn, the B95 is made with an open cockpit. The body of the Dark Knight version is covered with Nero Profondo gloss, inspired by the elusive movements of the Gotham superhero, and the interior is a mixture of black Alcantara and leather.

The B95 Gotham will showcase the city in its “brightest” manifestations. Thanks to the stylish glossy Argento Vittorio finish and luxurious genuine leather interior, every ride in this car turns into an exciting journey.

Electric vehicles have a range of up to 476 km. The combined power consumption is 27.7 kWh/100 km. The vehicles are equipped with high-performance 120 kWh lithium-ion batteries, and the electric motors deliver a maximum power output of 1,900 horsepower with a torque of 2,340 N-m.

Both hypercars accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 2 seconds.

The Battista has a top speed of 350 km/h, limited by electronics. The B95 has a top speed of over 300 km/h, also with a forced limit.

The Battista will cost comic book fans €3.4 million, and the B95 will cost €4.9 million.