Jeff Keeley announced that Batman: Arkham Shadow will be released on Meta Quest 3 headsets at the end of 2024.

The first details about the game will appear on June 7 at Summer Game Fest. Keeley stated that he had already had a chance to play the upcoming game, but refrained from commenting further.

The Verge reports that the game is being developed by Camouflaj (Iron Man VR) studio in cooperation with Oculus Studios.

It is not yet known who will voice Batman. Kevin Conroy, the permanent voice of Batman in Rocksteady Studios games, died in 2022 during the development of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.