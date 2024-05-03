MSPowerUser shared the technical specifications of the next Sony Xperia 1 VI flagship. At the same time, Android Headlines showed renders of the upcoming smartphone. The 1 VI is expected to be released on May 17.

Sony smartphones always focus on the camera. At the back, the Xperia 1 VI will be equipped with three lenses – an ultra-wide 16-millimeter lens, a 24 mm wide-angle lens with 2X optical zoom, and an 85-170 mm telephoto lens with 7X optical zoom.

The 24mm lens will be equipped with a multi-component CMOS Exmor T sensor. It is claimed that photos taken with this lens will be able to compete with photos taken with full-fledged cameras.

In addition, Sony will be eliminating a variety of photo and video programs such as Photography Pro, Videography Pro, and Cinema Pro and creating one single program that will be inspired by Alpha cameras.

The Xperia 1 VI also features Sony’s Alpha pose detection technology, which allows you to accurately focus on subjects even when they are looking sideways or have their faces covered.

The updated OLED display of the smartphone will be one and a half times brighter than Xperia 1 V. The display will have an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a variable refresh rate of 1 Hz to 120 Hz. Inside, the smartphone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a 5000 mAh battery.

The smartphone will also receive a new audio chip and circuitry improvements. The 1 VI will support Hi-Res Audio, Hi-Res Audio Wireless, 360 Reality Audio, LDAC, DSEE Ultimate, and even a 3.5mm jack.