Google has released statistics on the use of security keys for logging in and reported that they have been used more than a billion times in 400 million accounts, Engadget reports.

“Since launching, passkeys have proven to be faster than passwords, since they only require users to simply unlock their device using a fingerprint, face scan or pin to log in,” said Google.

The company launched wide support for keys in 2022, and a year ago deployed them in all its services. Over the past 12 months, Amazon, 1Password, Dashlane, and Docusign have implemented the technology.

Soon, Google will expand the use of keys for users who are at the highest risk of targeted attacks as part of its Advanced Protection Program (APP).

Currently, users can only use keys as a second security factor in addition to a standard password. But soon there may be no need for passwords.

The company will also expand cross-account protection to protect users across platforms. Users will receive notifications from Google about suspicious events with non-Google apps and services on other devices.