The publication continues below the advertisement

Google has asked US judges not to implement the changes to Android stores proposed by Epic Games. This was reported by Reuters.

In March, Epic Games appealed to U.S. District Judge James Donato to force Google to make it easier for Android users to download apps outside of Play.

The company also wants developers to make it easier to make offers and charge for in-app purchases.

Epic Games also noted that they should be able to release the Epic Games Store on Android without delays or restrictions.

Last year, the company also claimed that Google illegally restricts competition by having full control over how users can download Android apps and make in-app payments.

In a new statement, Google said that such changes would limit the company’s ability to compete.

Wilson White, Google’s head of government relations and public policy, noted that Epic Games’ requirements could harm the privacy, security, and overall experience of users, developers, and device manufacturers.