Yes, this is a dream car – it’s a big 12-cylinder Ferrari supercar: a true classic in a new incarnation.

Just look at that elongated hood and short roof capsule, the widened wheel arches and dual headlights – an attractive classic in the form of the 4.73-meter-long Ferrari 12Cilindri coupe. Only the dark insert between the headlights, outlined by straight lines, is surprising, but it is also a classic – a reference to the Ferrari 365 Daytona.

And there is also a place for classics under the hood: the name implies that the Ferrari 12Cilindri is equipped with a 12-cylinder engine – without any turbines or hybrids! The atmospheric 6.5-liter V12 produces 830 hp and 678 Nm and can reach 9,500 rpm at its peak.

Then the state-of-the-art techno begins: all the power is sent to the 8-speed robotic DCT transmission and to the rear wheels. By the way, the latter are equipped with a 4WS steering mechanism and can be rotated in a counter-phase to the front wheels. In addition, there is an SSC 8.0 wheel slip system and active aerodynamics with two setting modes, and the weight distribution (1.56 tons for the coupe) is about 48/52 between the front/rear wheels.

The result of the new Ferrari 12Cilindri coupe lives up to expectations: 0-100 km/h acceleration in 2.9 seconds and 340 km/h top speed. And even if modern electric cars demonstrate better dynamics, they are unlikely to offer as many emotions. Which are transmitted to the people inside the Ferrari 12Cilindri through an amazing interior with two separate cockpits.

Sales of the Ferrari 12Cilindri will start soon, with an estimated cost of 400 thousand euros. Along with the coupe, an open version of the Ferrari 12Cilindri Spider was also presented – this car will cost about 10% more.