The iPhone remains the main choice of smartphone for teenagers in the United States, but despite this, they are not very willing to use Apple services. This was reported by MacRumors.

According to a Piper Sandler survey, 85% of US teens use an iPhone, and 86% plan to choose it as their next smartphone. However, these numbers are slightly lower now than in the 2021 survey.

This popularity of the iPhone was one of the reasons why the U.S. Department of Justice sued Apple for monopolizing the smartphone market. The Ministry believes that part of its popularity in the US comes from social pressure and condemnation of Android smartphone owners.

As for other Apple products, the main choice for a smartwatch among teens is the Apple Watch, but Apple Pay is used by 44%, while apps like Cash app and Venmo are chosen more often for peer-to-peer money transfers.

Where Apple is losing ground is in the areas of streaming and TV. Only 30% of teens use Apple Music, with Spotify remaining the main choice for music streaming.

Apple TV+ is also not very successful among young people. 30% of teens watch Netflix every day, another 30% prefer YouTube, and only 5% use Apple’s service.