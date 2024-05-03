Starting May 9, Amazon Prime subscribers will be able to get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free, Insider Gaming reports. The game can be picked up in the Prime Gaming service.

Fallout 3 was released by Bethesda Game Studios in 2008, ushering in a new generation of the series that completely redefined its game formula. This angered old fans, but it was a step that gave Fallout a boost to the mass market. Fallout 3 has the highest rating among all Fallout games.

Fallout 3 will be available for free along with all the DLCs that have been released for the game. Namely: