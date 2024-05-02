Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be released in the App Store this summer for iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, as well as iPad Air and iPad Pro with M1 chip or later.

Released on consoles and PC on October 5, 2023, Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be the first major installment of the series to be released on mobile devices.

Players will be able to experience an adventure in 9th-century Baghdad as Basim, a young thief who will become a master assassin. The mobile versions of the game were developed by Ubisoft Sofia and are no different from the console versions.

Ubisoft has also implemented cross-play and save transfer via Ubisoft Connect.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage will be available on the App Store from June 6, and a free trial version will be available for 90 minutes.

The full version will support universal purchase and can be unlocked with a single in-app purchase on both iPhone and iPad. Pre-orders are already available here.