Players will receive an update for Starfield that will add a performance mode that will allow Xbox Series X players to run the game at 60 frames per second. The update will be released on May 15.

The game will allow you to choose a visual effects priority while maintaining full detail of special effects, lighting, and crowds, or a frame rate priority that will reduce the internal resolution and detail of special effects, lighting, and crowds, but provide a stable 60 frames per second.

Bethesda also recommends using a display with a variable refresh rate (VRR) operating at 120 Hz.

Also, with the May 15 update, terrain maps will become more detailed, and new tools for customizing ships will be available. The update is available in beta on Steam right now.

Later, Bethesda plans to add a large Shattered Space expansion, as well as new ground vehicles and official mod support.