Today, Renault Symbioz was unveiled – a crossover that tries to occupy an intermediate position between the B-SUV and C-SUV classes.

After all, it is built on the CMF-B platform, which is usually used for small cars, but stretches to 4.41 meters in length. In addition, the Renault Symbioz crossover stands out for its rather solid and dynamic design: straight headlights, an almost horizontal hood line, a wide sloping rear roof pillar, etc.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

It is currently known that the Renault Symbioz crossover will offer only one hybrid powertrain. The combination of a 1.6-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor, as well as a starter generator, promises a total output of 145 hp – and all this power is transmitted exclusively to the front wheels.

Nevertheless, the Renault Symbioz crossover is ready to offer interior variability: a movable rear sofa is provided, which allows you to increase the legroom for passengers or the trunk volume – up to 624 liters. In addition, the interior of the new Renault Symbioz stands out with a vertical 10.4-inch display and a full-screen digital instrument panel.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Sales of the Renault Symbioz in Europe should begin this summer, and the price will be announced closer to the start of sales. Would you like to see such a crossover in Ukraine?