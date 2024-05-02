Google is adding audio emojis to its phone call app. Users will be able to tap on one of six icons and both interlocutors will hear the corresponding sound, 9to5Google reports.

The feature has already appeared for some users in test mode. Currently, 6 sounds are available:

Clapping (Applause) 👏

Laughing 😁

Party 🎉

Crying (Trombone) 😢

Sting (Ba Dum Tss) 🥁

💩

When the caller selects an audio emoji, the Google Phone app will play the animation and the sound effect will be heard for a few seconds. It will be heard on both ends of the phone call.

There is potentially a limit to how often you can use these sound effects, as there is a certain “pause” between them that prevents you from playing the sounds back-to-back. In the case of some of them, this is probably for the best.