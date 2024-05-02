More than two-thirds of Ukrainians use Telegram to exchange messages and read news. This is stated in a post by the messenger’s founder Pavel Durov.

“While Ukraine accounts for less than 3% of Telegram’s global audience, more than 70% of Ukrainians use Telegram for messaging and news, and we’re seeing more and more content in Ukrainian being published,” he wrote.

It is noteworthy that Pavel Durov paid a lot of attention to the Ukrainian language in his post. For example, he said that he had been interested in it “since his teenage years” and later “inevitably learned a little Ukrainian” as part of his work.

The Telegram founder also shared that he had continued his studies in the DuoLingo app, so now he understands “about 95% of written and 85% of spoken Ukrainian” when browsing channels in the messenger.

He also added that the ability to read Ukrainian without translation allows him to make sure “that Telegram’s moderation processes are fair to all sides.”

However, such “confessions” by Pavel Durov suggest that his post is of a political nature. The post appeared at a time when Ukraine is increasingly discussing a possible ban on Telegram. This raises doubts about a possible “coincidence”.

It’s also worth noting that the founder of Telegram again spoke about the neutrality of the platform “where rules are applied equally to all sides.” After that, there is even less doubt about the coincidence.