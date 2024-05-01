In the US, a group of newspapers is suing Microsoft and OpenAI. The newspapers accuse the companies of misusing the work of reporters to train artificial intelligence generative systems. This was reported by Reuters.

The lawsuit was filed by eight newspapers, including the New York Daily News and the Chicago Tribune. They claim that the companies have illegally copied millions of their articles to train AI products, including Microsoft’s Copilot and OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

The lawsuit claims that Microsoft and OpenAI reproduce the copyrighted content of the newspapers “verbatim” when asked to do so. The lawsuit also says that ChatGPT “hallucinates” articles attributed to newspapers, which harms their reputation.

The plaintiffs asked the court for unspecified monetary compensation and an order to block any further violations.

Meanwhile, an OpenAI spokesperson said that the company “takes great care” in its products and development process to support news organizations. Microsoft declined to comment.

As you know, other media outlets, including The New York Times, The Intercept, Raw Story, and AlterNet, filed a similar lawsuit against Microsoft and OpenAI.