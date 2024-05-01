A very strange Ukrainian visual novel Argumentum ad culpam, which is very strange in terms of character and world design, has been released. The game is available on Steam.

Argumentum ad culpam is a gothic visual novel that will take you to a strange world of magic, eternal agony, and superhuman creatures who call themselves transcendents. Each of them claims to be Duke Luthedor, whose life is slowly fading away. It’s up to you to choose whether to fulfill the will of your patron or support his enemies. The game system is based on battles of the mind. These are battles of arguments, where the sorcerer can support one of the parties by providing his own arguments, thus manipulating the course of the battle for his own benefit.

The game features: a unique story about a decadent world waiting for its executioner; quirky characters with manipulative logic; 13 endings, each of which is valuable and self-sufficient; more than ten piano tracks performed live.

Argumentum ad culpam has Ukrainian localization and even Ukrainian voice acting, but due to a mistake, it will appear later with a patch. The game costs 100 UAH on Steam.