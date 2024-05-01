The publication continues below the advertisement

The Russian-Belarusian esports team Forze has fired its coach Owen smooya Butterfield for writing on the X platform the greeting “Glory to Ukraine” after his team lost to the Ukrainian team Monte in Counter Strike 2, reports E-Gamers World.

The British Owen smooya Butterfield worked for Forze, owned by the Russian oil corporation Lukoil, as a playing coach and came on as a substitute for the main player in the match against Monte.

Later, the coach deleted his tweet, but it had already been shared by social media users. And even Monte.

This is our 🐘🐘🐘 Our British spy. The game is coming soon 👀 @smooyacs pic.twitter.com/6l29vA7Z3K — MONTE ESPORTS 🇺🇦 (@Monte_Esports) April 30, 2024

The British also promised his followers to keep them informed about how the situation will develop in the future.

“Crazy situstion happening here, update you soon,” he wrote.

