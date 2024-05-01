On April 30, Sea of Thieves, a former Microsoft console exclusive, was released on PlayStation 5. This happened six years after its release on Xbox Series S | X and PC.

The game is available in Standard Edition for $40, Deluxe Edition for $50, and Premium Edition for $60. All editions contain add-ons to the game that have been released over the past six years. The game will have crossplay support with PC and Xbox Series S | X.

Also, along with the release on PlayStation 5, the game will launch Season 12, which adds new weapons and the ability to lift skeletons.

Sea of Thieves is the last of four former Xbox console exclusives. The previous ones were Hi-Fi Rush, Pentiment, and Grounded.