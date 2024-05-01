Google is making key Gemini artificial intelligence features available in more languages and countries. This is stated in the company’s official blog.

The tech giant explains that the update will allow people around the world to use Gemini’s capabilities on their mobile devices for a variety of tasks.

“Today, we are expanding the availability of the Gemini mobile app to new languages and countries so that users can get help from Gemini even on the go. With Gemini on your phone, you can use text, voice or images to get help: take a picture of a flat tire and ask for repair instructions or get help writing a thank you note,” the blog post says.

To use Gemini on Android, users will need to activate Google Assistant on their smartphones and accept the invitation to try Gemini.

“This will provide a new user experience that offers easy access to Gemini as well as contextual help right on your screen. In Ukraine, this feature is currently available in English for voice queries, but in Ukrainian, you can enter queries in text,” the company explained.

Over the next few weeks, Google also promises to provide access to Gemini directly from the Google iOS app. To do this, you will need to tap the Gemini switch and talk to Gemini to get help writing social media posts or planning a date right from the Google app. For now, this feature is only available in Ukraine if you select English in the Language and Region section of iOS.

“We’re also expanding the availability of Extensions to all languages and countries that Gemini currently supports, including Ukrainian. With the help of Extensions, Gemini can save you time by retrieving relevant information from Google apps and services,” the blog post says.

Google explains that if a user is planning a trip with friends, they can ask Gemini to select dates from Gmail that work for everyone, find flight and hotel information based on those dates and locations, find YouTube videos on what to bring, and summarize the list of things to pack – all in one conversation.

“We remain committed to making Gemini accessible to as many people as possible. By expanding language support and entering new countries, we are confident that more people will be able to use Gemini to realize their ideas,” Google added.

You can try out the AI functions by clicking on the link.