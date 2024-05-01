Beats has introduced Beats Solo Buds in-ear headphones in vacuum in-ear format and Beats Solo 4, the new generation of its most popular model.

Beats Solo Buds

Beats Solo Buds will work for up to 18 hours without recharging. Interestingly, the case will not have its own battery, so you will have to charge the headphones from the mains using USB Type-C. The headphones can also be charged from a smartphone or laptop. Thanks to the Fast Fuel function, a 5-minute charge will provide up to 1 hour of playback.

The company claims one-touch connectivity for iOS and Android users and the Find My Device feature. The headphones will come with four sizes of ear cushions: XS, S, M, and L. But they will not have active noise canceling.

Solo Buds will have an interactive “b” button, the functions of which can be customized in the Beats app or in iOS settings.

The Solo Buds will be available in four colors: matte black, storm gray, arctic purple, and clear red for $79.99 on Apple’s website in the United States starting in June.

Beats Solo 4

The company assures that users will forget they are wearing headphones because Beats Solo 4 weighs only 217 grams and has UltraPlush ear cushions.

The headphones will last for 50 hours on a single charge, and the Fast Fuel feature will provide up to 5 hours of use from a 10-minute charge.

The Beats Solo 4 will also feature Find My Device and one-touch device connectivity on iOS and Android. The headphones can be connected to the user’s device in three ways: Bluetooth Class 1, a USB-C audio jack for simultaneous charging, and a 3.5mm analog input for listening to music without using the headphone battery.

The headphones will also have a “b” button with the ability to customize it in the Beats app or in iOS settings.

Beats Solo 4 is now available for pre-order for $199.99 on Apple’s website in the United States.