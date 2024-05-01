Apple is preparing a major update for Safari. The browser will receive a new AI tool called Intelligent Search and advanced content blocking features, AppleInsider reports.

According to the sources, the browser will be called Safari 18 and will be presented this year along with iOS 18 and macOS 15, which are to be announced at the annual WWDC conference on June 10.

The Intelligent Search AI tool, which is being prepared as part of the update, is not automatically enabled in Safari 18 test builds, but must be manually activated in the Page Control menu.

Sources suggest that once enabled, the tool uses Apple’s artificial intelligence technology on devices, in particular the Ajax model.

By selecting key phrases, Apple’s LLM software identifies sentences that provide explanations or describe the structure of objects, depending on the text in question. Words that are repeated in the text and key sentences are recognized as text topics.

Users will also potentially be offered the Web Eraser feature, which will allow them to delete certain parts of pages at their discretion: banner ads, images, text, or even entire sections of pages.

It is claimed that this deletion will be saved after the user’s work session is over. When you visit a page with previously deleted content, Safari will notify you that the page has been modified to reflect the desired changes. The browser will also give the user the option to undo the changes and return the page to its original state.

Among other things, Safari users should also be offered to customize the browser interface. The update will move key tools to one place.

While Apple tests many of these features at various stages of development, it’s important to remember that not all of them make it to release.