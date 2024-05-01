Despite being one of Remedy Entertainment’s most successful games, Alan Wake II has not yet recouped its costs. This is evidenced by the financial report for the first quarter of 2024, Wccftech writes.

In it, the company reported that Alan Wake 2 has sold 1.3 million copies as of February this year, but has not yet recouped its development and marketing costs, although the developers added that it is not far off.

Remedy can increase sales of the game even now by releasing it on Steam, but this is unlikely because Epic Games financed the development.

During the Q&A session, Remedy was asked about a possible release on Steam, to which the developers replied that a release in other PC stores is “speculation” that the studio cannot make.

According to GamesIndustry, Tencent has increased its investment in Alan Wake II developer, increasing its stake from 5% to 14%. The Chinese conglomerate is also co-financing Remedy’s free-to-play cooperative multiplayer game Vanguard.