The CUPRA Formentor was very interesting from the start: it was the first standalone model from CUPRA, successfully combining two body types – hatchback and crossover – and offering a dynamic youthful design.

And now, the update has brought even more original features and interesting design details – for example, the updated CUPRA Formentor has a new nose that resembles a shark. In addition, the optics have been completely changed: triangular headlights with the same triangular LED elements are installed in the front, and new lights and an illuminated logo have appeared at the rear.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

The range includes gasoline and diesel engines with 150-333 hp, manual or automatic transmission and front or all-wheel drive. The initial variants remained almost unchanged: a 1.5-liter TSI gasoline engine and a 2-liter TDI turbodiesel engine, both with 150 hp. There are also more powerful variants with a 2-liter TSI gasoline engine with 204 hp or even 265 hp in the VZ version with front-wheel drive.

The older version of the VZ offers much more interesting technology: a boosted 2-liter TSI engine with 333 hp, all-wheel drive with an active rear differential and a system for redistributing torque between the wheels, more powerful brakes.

In addition, the updated CUPRA Formentor can offer two PHEV eHybrid models based on a 1.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor: a standard 204 hp version or a sporty VZ with 272 hp and more powerful brakes. In any case, the hybrids have a battery with a capacity of 19.7 kWh, which should be enough for about 100 km of electric range.

Please enable JavaScript in your browser to view the gallery.

Finally, the interior has also changed. From the very beginning of the CUPRA Formentor model, the interior was distinguished by sports seats, a digital instrument panel, and a central touchscreen. Now, the size of the latter has been increased (up to 12.9 inches), the digital instrument panel has received an updated design, and recycled materials are used to cover the seats. In addition, a new audio system was added, developed in partnership with Sennheiser.

Along with the CUPRA Formentor, the CUPRA Leon and CUPRA Leon Sportstourer have also been updated in a similar way. Sales of all these new products in Europe will start soon, after which they can be expected in Ukraine.