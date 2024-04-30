On the eve of the 30th anniversary of the death of Ayrton Senna, a three-time Formula 1 world champion, Netflix has presented a teaser trailer for the Brazilian feature miniseries Senna, dedicated to the life and career of the King of the Rain.

The series will be released later in 2024 and will show the life of Ayrton Senna from childhood and Formula Ford competitions to the fatal accident during the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

Senna is played by Brazilian actor and musician Gabriel Leon. In addition, Matt Mella starred as Alain Prost, Johannes Henriks as Nicky Lauda, Stephen Mackintosh as Frank Williams, Gaston Frias as Damon Hill, and so on. It is not yet known who played Michael Schumacher, who won that ill-fated Grand Prix.