Microsoft begins rolling out a update to the web version of OneDrive that adds an offline mode to work and school users.

This mode will allow users to open files that have been marked as available offline, navigate to their favorite files and the OneDrive home page, and rename, sort, move, or copy files and synchronize these changes when they are back online.

In addition, Microsoft is also making changes to the performance of the service with an Internet connection. Users will be able to mark files or folders as available for offline access directly from the web version.

It will also be possible to free up local storage space by making your local files or folders online only directly from the web version.

The company also promises three times faster load times when viewing and interacting with files in the browser and OneDrive in Microsoft Teams and Outlook.

For now, the new changes will only be available to Microsoft 365 users with business or school accounts. You’ll need to use a sync app on Windows or macOS to get started.