In 2021, Razer introduced its own Zephyr smart protective mask, claiming to have N-95 certification. Now it turns out that this was a lie and the company is forced to pay $1 million in compensation.

Як reported by Kotaku, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that the mask did not actually have official N-95 certification and that Razer never submitted the mask to the Food and Drug Administration or the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health for testing.

The Commission also believes that the company conducted “false advertising” and stopped advertising the Zephyr as an N-95-certified mask only because the press and users began to leave negative comments.

Now Razer must pay the FTC a $100,000 civil penalty, as well as $1,071,254, the amount the company received from the sale of the mask. For its part, the FTC will provide full refunds to all consumers who purchased the product.