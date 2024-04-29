In China, local authorities have lifted restrictions on Tesla cars after the company’s vehicles passed a data security test. CNBC reports this with reference to Tesla.

However, Tesla’s press release does not specify which authorities lifted the restrictions on cars.

According to the publication, the breakthrough occurred when the automaker’s CEO Elon Musk arrived in Beijing for an unexpected meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang during the city’s first major auto show in four years.

Although Tesla electric vehicles are among the most popular vehicles in China, they have been banned from some government facilities due to concerns about what data the American manufacturer may be collecting.

Tesla cars are not the only ones that have been tested for compliance with data security rules. In addition to Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, several new energy vehicles from BYD, Lotus, Nezha, Li Auto, and Nio have also passed the requirements.

The new data security requirements were published in November and apply to cars produced in 2022 and 2023, which automakers voluntarily submit for inspection.

Among other things, the rules relate to whether users are notified of the processing of personal information.

According to Tesla, the company localized data storage in 2021 at its data center in Shanghai and was also tested for compliance with the international information security standard ISO 27001 after an audit by third-party auditors.