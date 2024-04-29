A subsidiary of the South Korean giant Nexon is developing a new MMORPG based on Game of Thrones. The game will be set in the North, not far from the Wall and Winterfell, Insider Gaming writes.

According to the publication, the events will take place between the fourth and fifth seasons of the series. Roose Bolton will be the Warden of the North, and Jon Snow and Samuel Tarly will be on the Wall.

It is also reported that the actors of the series will not participate in the game, so you should not expect the voice of Kit Harington and other stars of the show.

The game will feature a storyline and a flexible character editor, which is typical for Korean MMORPGs. Nexon is known for MapleStory, Mabinogi, and, unexpectedly, The Finals.