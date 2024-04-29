The AUTOCAR magazine tells how the new Jeep Recon goes from concept to production model – and now new interesting details are emerging.

A few years ago, the Jeep Recon SUV began with the idea of combining pure electric drive with extraordinary off-road capabilities. In other words, it was supposed to be like a Jeep Wrangler – brutal design, short overhangs, flat body panels, the ability to remove the doors – but in combination with an electric motor.

So, it all started with the idea of Jeep Recon as a powerful 600-horsepower electric vehicle. However, the possibility of the Jeep Recon appearing in a hybrid version is no longer ruled out, as the STLA Large platform offers this option, and it will clearly be useful for fans of long-distance travel away from civilization.

More details will be revealed closer to the debut of the production version of the SUV, which is expected to take place in late 2024 or early 2025.